Keon Coleman News: Scores long TD on only catch

Coleman caught one of five targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Houston.

Coleman scored a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but he failed to catch any of his other four targets as Josh Allen completed only nine of 30 pass attempts. Dalton Kincaid and Mack Hollins tied for the team lead with six targets apiece in the absence of top receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), with Coleman one behind them. Coleman has recorded multiple catches in only two of his first five games, but the rookie second-round pick has two touchdowns heading into a Week 6 road game against the Jets.