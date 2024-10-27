Keon Coleman News: Stays hot in Week 8 win

Coleman brought in five of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Coleman followed up his breakout performance against the Titans with another notable fantasy performance versus Seattle. The addition of star wideout Amari Cooper has clearly opened up the offense for Buffalo's other receiving options, with Coleman benefiting the most from the recent trade. Fantasy managers should continue starting the rookie wideout with confidence heading into next Sunday's game against Miami.