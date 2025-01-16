Kevin Zeitler Injury: Won't play NFC divisional round

Zeitler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Zeitler injured his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Lions' Week 18 win over the Vikings. Even with the Lions' first-round playoff bye, Zeitler wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery to participate in practice this week. Christian Mahogany and Kayode Awosika are the presumed top candidates to start at right guard Saturday due to Zeitler's absence.