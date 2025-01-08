Khalen Saunders News: Decent in injury-shortened year

In 13 games in 2024, Saunders recorded 43 tackles (18 solo) including 2.0 sacks and three pass breakups including an interception.

Saunders was easily on track to play more defensive snaps in 2024 than in his first season in New Orleans in 2023, but he was forced to miss four games due to injury. Both of his main competitors for playing time, Bryan Bresee and Nathan Shepherd, are good bets to return to the Saints in 2025 along with Saunders, so a similar role could be in store for him next year.