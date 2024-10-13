Khalil Shakir Injury: Deemed questionable for MNF

Shakir (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after returning to a limited practice Saturday.

After being listed as a non-participant on Thursday and Friday's practice reports, Shakir was able to log a limited session Saturday before being officially deemed questionable. While Shakir's availability (either way) versus New York won't be confirmed until Buffalo's inactives are revealed ahead of Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff, fellow WRs Curtis Samuel (toe) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) both upgraded to full participation Saturday and don't carry Week 6 injury designations.