Khalil Shakir Injury: Misses another practice

Shakir (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Shakir has now missed back-to-back practices due to an ankle issue. He played a normal assortment of offensive snaps during Buffalo's loss to the Ravens in Week 4, but unless Shakir can upgrade his participation level Friday, it looks like his status could be in jeopardy for Sunday's road matchup against the Texans. Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could all benefit from increased opportunities if Shakir misses any time.