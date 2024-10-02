Khalil Shakir Injury: Not practicing

Shakir (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Shakir played a full game Sunday night at Baltimore but apparently injured his ankle somewhere along the way. He's been the de facto No. 1 option for a spread-the-wealth Buffalo passing attack, with his 19 percent target share and 230 receiving yards leading the team. An absence for Sunday's game at Houston would leave more snaps for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and/or Curtis Samuel while increasing the target projections for Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins.