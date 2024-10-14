Khalil Shakir News: Available versus Jets

Shakir (ankle) is active for Monday night's game against the Jets.

Shakir -- who didn't play in the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Texans -- was listed as a non-participant on Thursday and Friday's practice reports but was able to log a limited session Saturday before being deemed questionable for the contest. It remains be seen how close to 100 percent he'll be on Monday, but barring any in-game setbacks he'll have an opportunity to reclaim his role in a Buffalo WR corps that also includes Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.