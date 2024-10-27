Khalil Shakir News: Cracks century mark in win

Shakir finished with nine receptions (10 targets) for 107 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Shakir finished with a game-high total of 107 receiving yards, marking the first time in 2024 he as surpassed 100 yards in single outing. New addition Amari Cooper was limited to just one reception in a run-heavy contest, but both receivers should continue to start across from each other moving forward. Shakir should be considered at least a FLEX option in most formats heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.