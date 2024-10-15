Khalil Shakir News: Joined by Cooper in receiver room

Shakir is expected to move down a spot on the depth chart after the Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Browns on Tuesday, Matt Bove of 7 News Buffalo reports.

After trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans in April, the Bills had been leaning on a committee of receivers to help replace the four-time Pro Bowler's production through the first six weeks of the season. Shakir had been the de facto No. 1 option and led the position group in catches (20), receiving yards (249) and targets (21), but he'll fall back into more of a supporting role while Cooper presumably steps in as quarterback Josh Allen's new top target. Bove speculates that Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman will line up alongside Cooper as the Bills' preferred wideout trio, but Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could all get sprinkled in to varying degrees.