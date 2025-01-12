Khalil Shakir News: Leads Buffalo with six grabs Sunday

Shakir caught all six of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round win over the Broncos.

While the third-year wideout led the Bills in receptions, Curtis Samuel wound up leading the team in receiving yards thanks to a 55-yard catch-and-run for a TD in the fourth quarter. Shakir didn't need to contribute much in a game the Bills dominated, but he was Josh Allen's top target during the regular season with a 76-821-4 line on 100 targets over 15 appearances. With a much tougher Baltimore squad headed to Buffalo for the divisional round, Shakir might need to step up and make a bigger impact.