Kimani Vidal News: Poised to enter backfield mix

With Gus Edwards (ankle) having landed on IR ahead of Week 6 action, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, Vidal is on track to to be active Sunday against the Broncos.

Now that Edwards is slated to miss at least four contests, Vidal -- who's been inactive for the Chargers' first four outings thus far -- is poised to enter the team's backfield mix Sunday, alongside Hassan Haskins and top back J.K. Dobbins. It remains to be seen how much work Vidal sees in his looming NFL regular-season debut, but with Edwards sidelined and Dobbins' injury history in mind, Vidal, a 2024 sixth-rounder, is worthy of roster consideration for those with the flexibility to add him to see how Los Angeles' RB situation unfolds in the coming weeks.