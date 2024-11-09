KJ Hamler News: Elevated ahead of trip to Indy

Hamler was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Jenkins of the Bills' official site reports.

With Keon Coleman (wrist) ruled out for Sunday and Amari Cooper a question mark due to a wrist injury of his own, the Bills have now brought up three receivers -- Hamler, Jalen Virgil and Tyrell Shavers -- as reinforcements for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. While veterans Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel would all pick up the slack if Cooper sits out a second straight game, there's a very real chance a Cooper absence would result in one of the aforementioned three call-ups seeing meaningful action during the game against the Colts.