Training Camp Notes: Aug. 1

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We are just a few days away from preseason action. On Thursday, the Jets and Browns play in the Hall of Fame game. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

Good news out of Jets camp, as Garrett Wilson is expected back at practice on Saturday. He suffered a low-ankle sprain last week at practice, so early reports that suggested that this was a minor ailment seem accurate. Wilson often is drafted in the top-15 picks, though he will go as early as the top-10 in some drafts. After posting 1,103 yards on 147 targets with terrible QB play as a rookie, he now gets an upgrade to Aaron Rodgers. There is potential for a second-year bump in production for Wilson.

Colts' coach Shane Steichen said that once Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is cleared by the medical staff, Taylor 'should be out there.' With Taylor seemingly unhappy after team owner Jim Irsay said he would not address contract concerns, it's unclear as to how Taylor plans on handling this situation. In recent drafts, Taylor has often dropped outside the top-24 picks due to worries about him being on the field. It's a great buying opportunity for those who are willing to gamble that he's on the field in Week 1.

After missing the last six games last year, Kyle Pitts (knee) is running routes for the first time this summer. He's coming off a disappointing season in which he surpassed 30 yards three times in 10 games while scoring twice. The biggest issue is that he was used too often on deep passes with QBs who had accuracy issues. The failure to get him many short and intermediate passes hurt his scoring floor and ceiling. There's no sign if coach Arthur Smith will use Pitts any differently this year. If we knew that the TE was going to be fully weaponized, he'd be a top-three TE, but the uncertainty makes him risky at his current draft price, which is often TE6.

Roschon Johnson is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has cost him practice time. With the Chicago backfield being one of the most uncertain in the league, Johnson could fall behind in this job battle if his injury lingers. In fantasy drafts, Khalil Herbert often is the first Bears' RB selected, then depending on the draft, Johnson and D'Onta Foreman are selected at different points in later rounds. Any of the RBs in this battle have a chance of taking on a prominent role.

Trayveon Williams suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. As a result, he may miss a couple weeks. He's battling with Chase Brown and others for a backup role behind Joe Mixon. Of the backups competing, Williams may be best suited as an early-down grinder if Mixon misses time. With Brown and Chris Evans likely better as receivers, Williams may face an uphill battle to see a role on passing downs.

KJ Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis), was waived by the Broncos with a non-football injury designation on Monday, could return in around six weeks. At that time, the team intends to bring him back. However, the missed time could allow second-round rookie Marvin Mims to solidify the deep-threat role that Hamler's held in the past. There's a good chance that Hamler re-emerges as the No. 4 WR option for Denver.

Job Battles