Training Camp Notes: July 31

We are just a few days away from preseason action. On Thursday, the Jets and Browns play in the Hall of Fame game. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

News out of Denver is tough today. Tim Patrick likely suffered a torn left Achilles and KJ Hamler is expected to be waived due to a non-football illness designation. Patrick was expected to be among the Broncos' top-three WRs after coming back from a knee injury he suffered last year. Hamler may have been on track to be a situational deep threat after missing the last seven games of 2021 with a hamstring injury. If Patrick's injury is confirmed, Courtland Sutton could see a 90 percent snap share as the team's top perimeter receiver. In addition, second-round draft pick Marvin Mims has an excellent chance of earning a role in three-receiver sets. Before these injuries to his teammates, Mims was penciled in as the No. 5 WR. Mims should quickly rocket up fantasy draft boards.

At least all the news in Denver isn't bad. Javonte Williams (knee) remains ahead of schedule in his return and was able to participate in the team's first padded practice. Unless he suffers a setback, it would seem that Williams will be ready for Week 1. However, the team added Samaje Perine in free agency, and it seems likely the team will use a committee, which is what Williams was used to during his first two seasons. He's being drafted outside the top-24 RBs in fantasy drafts, and those who choose to bet on Williams being fully recovered could have a steal in drafts if they are correct.

This comes as no surprise, based on the news we've heard all summer, but Brock Purdy (elbow) is practicing with the first-team offense. Unless he has a setback, it seems clear that he'll be the starter in Week 1. However, if he struggles early on, the 49ers have Trey Lance and Sam Darnold ready to step in. Of course, if Purdy can play at the level he did last year, it's unlikely he loses the job. It's possible he improves with a full training camp as the starter, but it's also possible that with tape out on him that opposing defenses are better prepared when facing him.

In a situation that has dragged on for well over a year, Alvin Kamara plans to meet with Roger Goodell to learn about possible league discipline after Kamara settled his court case. We never know what the league will do despite having a personal conduct policy that mandates a six-game suspension for violations. In Kamara's case, felony charges were dropped as he pleaded 'no contest' to a misdemeanor charge. Kamara's ADP seems to have baked in the potential for missed time as well as the decline he began to show last year.

Zack Moss, who had a solid finish to the 2022 season with the Colts appeared to have a great chance at being the No. 2 RB if Jonathan Taylor ends up settling his contract situation. Otherwise, Moss may have been on track to be the lead runner if Taylor doesn't play. Unfortunately, Moss broke his arm and is out four-to-six weeks. The good news is that Moss could still be ready for Week 1. In the meantime, Deon Jackson and fifth-round draft choice Evan Hull should get plenty of preseason run as they vie for increased playing time. Obviously, if Taylor ends up playing, there may not be a lot of work for the backups, but as of right now, anything can happen in this backfield.



