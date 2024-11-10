Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
KJ Hamler headshot

KJ Hamler News: Won't play in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 8:53am

Hamler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Hamler was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but he won't play Sunday despite the fact that both Keon Coleman (wrist) and Amari Cooper (wrist) will be sidelined. Buffalo also elevated Tyrell Shavers on Saturday and signed Jalen Virgil to the active roster Friday, and both wideouts will be active for Sunday's matchup. Hamler hasn't yet been active for a game this season and hasn't logged an NFL snap since 2022, when he was with Denver.

KJ Hamler
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now