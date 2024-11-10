KJ Hamler News: Won't play in Week 10

Hamler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Hamler was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but he won't play Sunday despite the fact that both Keon Coleman (wrist) and Amari Cooper (wrist) will be sidelined. Buffalo also elevated Tyrell Shavers on Saturday and signed Jalen Virgil to the active roster Friday, and both wideouts will be active for Sunday's matchup. Hamler hasn't yet been active for a game this season and hasn't logged an NFL snap since 2022, when he was with Denver.