Kyle Hamilton News: Overcomes ankle injury

Hamilton (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Hamilton got work done on his right ankle over this past weekend, which he strained during the Ravens' Week 10 win over the Bengals. His practice participation over the week increased after logging a DNP on Wednesday, and he'll be available for Sunday's AFC North showdown. Through 10 regular-season games, Hamilton has posted 71 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.