2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Predictions for a Trade-Fueled First Round

I'm taking my first crack at mocking out the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. I have a feeling I'll want a more finalized version just a few days before the start of the draft, but I wanted to be a bit aggressive with this mock projecting trades because I think there's real potential for this to be a uniquely active Day 1. A combined 11 trades involving first-round picks have occurred on draft day over the past two years, and if you want to throw in a handful of early April trades you could stretch that number out to 22 dating back to 2022. I'd be shocked if this draft doesn't replicate similar trends, and I tried to be true to draft value when projecting moves this year.

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (6-2, 219)

This one is effectively a lock. For the record, I like Ward more than I did both Bo Nix and Michael Penix, but that says a lot more about disliking the latter two than affirming Ward's status as an obvious No. 1 overall pick.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (6-0, 188)

There's a ton of smoke about this pick over recent weeks. I'm not sure I entirely get it as I think an Abdul Carter/Myles Garrett combo would boost both player's values immensely, but you can't really argue about getting a uniquely, consensually gifted dual threat like Hunter.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State (6-4, 250)

I have a ton of trades in this mock, which is probably foolish. But I'd be really shocked if another team is willing to pay the premium to jump up and draft either Carter or Hunter.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU (6-6, 319)

This is probably the worst case scenario if you're a Patriots fan. I personally don't have much of an issue with Will Campbell because he's going to be an immediate starter either as a tackle or guard, and New England has such a desperate two-year need at multiple offensive line positions that I don't think someone can really get upset about missing out on a "blue chipper". If you are frustrated, though, Patriots fans, make sure to thank Joe Milton!

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (6-4, 306)

I do think Jacksonville is a candidate to trade out of this pick, but I just couldn't figure out who would trade up. There's been such a recent league emphasis on interior pass rushers, whether it be Jalen Carter most recently dominating in the Super Bowl, or players like Milton Williams and Osa Odighizuwa getting massive deals relative to pass precedent, and especially in the latter's case, a deal that seemed to emerge because of the Cowboys' fears as to what could happen if he hit the open market.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (6-2, 194)

It's been presumed Ashton Jeanty would go here, but I think I'd be a bit surprised if that's the case. I know Pete Carroll took Rashaad Penny in the first round years back, but it's one thing to spend a late-20's pick on your regime's Marshawn Lynch, and another to spend a top-10 pick on the position given the litany of other needs. Will Johnson has seen the shine on his prospect profile come off significantly since the start of the season, and it's possible a litany of lower-body injuries over the past six months will have him tumble down draft boards, but he was effectively a lockdown corner when healthy and is a prominent alumni to a certain owner who reportedly will be a part of some of the roster decisions.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (6-4, 332)

This would be a dream scenario for the Jets in my mind. Armand Membou would represent a third first-round pick dedicated to the offensive line in recent years, but we've seen teams like the Cowboys in recent years build a competent offense almost entirely through the trenches.

8. Dallas Cowboys [TRADE] - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (5-9 ,211)

Cowboys trade No. 12, No. 76 and No. 211 for Panthers No. 8 and No. 147

Speaking of the Cowboys, this is an organization that feels comfortable committing to uniquely gifted running backs. The Panthers seem so ripe to trade back that there's really any sort of team that could jump up, but I don't think the additions of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders preclude Dallas from committing the extra draft capital to acquire the next Ezekiel Elliott. It does help that Dallas has an additional fifth-round, sixth-round and two seventh-round picks to be a bit more aggressive.

9. Indianapolis Colts [TRADE] - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (6-6, 256)

Colts trade No. 14 and No. 80 for Saints No. 9 and No. 131

I have a feeling that I'm not making this trade enticing enough for the Saints to agree to, but we know the Colts tried to be aggressive last year in jumping up for Brock Bowers, and I do think they pull the trigger this year on Tyler Warren. The Penn State product isn't nearly the level of receiving talent that Bowers is, but I actually think Warren's positional flexibility could be uniquely valuable to Indianapolis.

I might be naive, but I think the Saints will be plenty fine trading down....

10. Cleveland Browns [TRADE] - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (6-1,214)

Browns trade No. 33, No. 67, and second and third-round picks the following year for Bears No. 10

Ryan Poles once again gets to fleece a miserable franchise. I don't think a first-round pick next year needs to be included for the Bears to move out of the first round this year, but it's possible this package isn't enough. I just didn't see a player the Bears needed to take here, and if that's the case Chicago has proven to be completely capable of taking advantage of the most advantageous situation.

From the Browns perspective, there's no guarantee Andrew Berry and company will be in their positions this time next year. And partnering Shedeur Sanders with Travis Hunter is possibly one of the most billable exciting lines you can pitch to a fanbase desperate for something positive to cling to. Trading up to 10 helps dodge what I think will be a number of potential trade-partner pitfalls and because there's so many potential options, I don't think it will cost all that much to pull off. I'm not convinced Sanders is anywhere near worth all of this, but the draft operates at a different plane when it comes to quarterbacks. Especially for desperate organizations.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia (6-5, 267)

This has to be the ideal scenario for the 49ers, who can sit patiently at 11 and still get their preferred pass rusher. I wouldn't put it past San Fran to be aggressive and give up the farm to potentially get Abdul Carter, but this feels like an easy consolation prize. I'm just basing it on past archetypes the 49ers have drafted, but you could easily talk me into Walker going here instead.

12. Carolina Panthers [TRADE] - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia (6-1, 243)

Getting an extra third-round pick to effectively take the same player Carolina would have been considered at No. 8 is a win. That there isn't a "preferred" No. 2 pass rusher in this class does hurt the potential return the Panthers could get in a trade back, however.

13. Miami Dolphins - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (6-5, 313)

I think the Christian Wilkins loss last offseason was significantly underreported in terms of Miami's demise last year. Harmon led the FBS in interior pressures, and he's one of those players that can effectively improve all facets of the defense.

14. New Orleans Saints [TRADE] - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss (6-2, 221)

I'm not going to be gaslit into believing there's a slew of teams that desperately want to trade up to get Jaxson Dart. Especially in this mock where Sanders falls to No. 10, it's basically only the Steelers and Rams that I feel could make a case for Dart. It's possible the Dolphins could be ripe for a trade back, but in this scenario the Saints could pretty comfortably move up a pick or two to get their guy, if Dart truly is of interest to Kellen Moore and company.

15. Green Bay Packers [TRADE] - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (6-4, 213)

Trade No. 23, No. 87 and third-round pick next year for Falcons No. 15

I think this would represent a pretty significant overpay in most trade charts, and frankly I'm not sure if the Falcons would value the third-round pick more next year, or a combination of a fifth-round pick this year + stuff given its absolute lack of draft capital ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Whether it be the Packers or another team, I do think the Falcons are ripe to trade back, and this feels like a great spot for someone to be aggressive and catch the falling knife at wide receiver. Whether it's because of a new owner in Green Bay, or where the draft is happening, I do think the Packers buck organizational history and do something unconventional. Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are entering the final years of their respective rookie contracts, and in the case of the former, it's safe to assume the deep-threat archetype won't be available for most of the season as the roster currently stands. I know Brian Gutekunst has said in previous press appearances that the team actually wants "more" picks, but just looking at that roster, it's hard to project where they can find 10-plus spaces for incoming rookies. The Packers also brought in McMillan for pre-draft visit, and this is a team that typically uses the pre-draft visits as a tell in terms of their interest.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (5-11, 191)

I understand that this might be viewed as a luxury pick of sorts after selecting WR Marvin Harrison in the first round last year and it probably doesn't happen because of those optics, but the Cardinals desperately need a speed threat to stretch the field and create gaps in the coverage, and right now Harrison is being miscast in that role. Players like Tavon Austin or Joshua Palmer are getting $11 million per year to be schematic situational tools for teams. That Golden can dually help get better return on investment with Harrison and be a cost effective option at doing so makes this a no brainer to me.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (6-3, 251)

There's a glut of questionable pass rushers available at this range of the draft. Green is the easiest to project, but that comes at the expensive of significant off-the-field issues. Cincinnati might be the only organization comfortable, and desperate, enough to take him this high.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Kelvin Banks, G, Texas (6-5, 315)

I had tried to finagle the Seahawks as a possible trade-up candidate given the glut of Day 2 picks, but if the board breaks this way Seattle basically gets its best-case scenario. Whether it be the best conventional guard prospect, a secondary piece or yet another edge player, this is really a landing spot for the best-player available draft script.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (6-3, 235)

This is probably another luxury pick of sorts, but Campbell's over/under is right around this range at sportsbooks, so I'm going to allow myself to dream. The NFL desperately needs the next generation of Luke Kuechly or Patrick Willis; just a genetic freak of an inside linebacker who can impact the game in all facets. That Campbell could develop into that player alongside a franchise legend like Lavonte David feels like the cushiest of landing spots.

20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (5-11, 221)

In 2021, any mock drafter worth their salt mocked Najee Harris to the Steelers, to the point where it became almost too obvious. I think the same situation is going to apply for Hampton. I want to be clear that I'm not a major fan of Hampton overall, but this would be one of the few landing spots where I think his current bestball value would actually be achievable.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (6-2, 216)

I'm just struggling to move past the green-room invitation. For those of you not familiar, Jalen Milroe was invited, and accepted, an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft green room. While the NFL can be salacious and malicious in nature, they don't do it deliberately in this scenario. Everyone can recall the perverse fascination regarding Aaron Rodgers tumbling in the draft, but that isn't by design. The NFL interviews scouts, personnel directors and general managers to get a gauge on a player's draft value, and then offers invites to the green room from there. Even guys like Malik Willis and Matt Corrall "only" fell to the third round in their respective drafts, and the NFL is supposedly trying to be even more deliberate this year about the players that are invited. I could see Kellen Moore and the Saints value Milroe's archetype, but the Steelers reportedly were enamored with Milroe at a meeting before the Alabama Pro Day, and given they don't have a second-round pick, they just aren't in a position to trade back up in the draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan, (6-6, 248)

I initially pegged Los Angeles to select a different Michigan alum in DT Kenneth Grant, but Loveland will likely be too enticing to ignore if he's still available. Both general manager Joe Hortiz and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have plenty of experience in early-round tight end selections during their time with the Ravens, and the signing of Will Dissly last year shouldn't preclude the team from taking a positional weapon that Loveland could turn into. It might be an unconventional draft value, but Loveland absolutely adds schematic diversity for this specific team.

23. Atlanta Falcons [TRADE] - James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee, (6-5, 245)

The Falcons probably would have selected Pearce at No. 15 anyway, so to get additional picks and still be in a position to add an impact EDGE prospect is effectively a win-win.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Tyler Booker, G, Alabama, (6-5, 321)

The Vikings are an obvious trade-down candidate given their lack of draft picks, but if the board breaks this way I'd be a bit surprised if Minnesota is enticed enough to trade out of the pick. Whether it be an EDGE rusher, a starting offensive line or a secondary piece, Minnesota's biggest needs could be addressed with a best-player available approach.

25. Houston Texans - Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia, (6-7, 308)

The Texans get a bit unlucky with the interior offensive line run prior to this pick, but Ratledge would be a bit of a tone setter along a makeshift offensive line. Admittedly this is probably a bit of a reach, but I do think developing and creating an attitude along the front five matters to Houston, and the other projected available players in this range don't really match what I think the Texans are looking for.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina, (6-3, 220)

Just pick the tooliest, highest-upside player for the Rams and you're going to be right more often than not. It worked last year with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, and I think Emmanwori would also apply. That the South Carolina safety also allows for secondary diversity alongside Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens is even more of a win.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M, (6-5, 267)

Isn't this the most Ravens-esque pick of all time? I understand Stewart doesn't have the conventional collegiate sack totals that you'd want out of a top-tier pass rusher, and I suspect that's going to be an issue for a handful of teams drafting earlier, but Baltimore just knows what to do with these types of players. Whether it be Kyle Hamilton, Nnamdi Madubuike or Odafe Oweh, the hit rate on prospects that need to be molded into NFL caliber players is dramatically higher for the Ravens.

28. Las Vegas Raiders [TRADE] - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State (5-11, 221)

Raiders trade No. 37, No. 108 and No. 213 for Lions No. 28

The Lions don't really lose a whole lot with this trade back because this draft should be more about acquiring helpful and consequential bodies at a variety of position, thus extending the obvious title window, in the oft chance the injury bug ravishes Detroit once again.

I completely buy the idea the Raiders want to establish a Pete Carroll identity, i.e., a heavy emphasis on the rushing game and an overall emphasis on ball control within the offense, but we're just ignoring the Chip Kelly part of this equation. Ohio State's offensive coordinator last year, Kelly knows the type of player Judkins can be and more importantly, what kind of role he can be on the offense. I really think there's going to be a number of teams drafting early that could, or will, trade back into the first round to get their preferred RB starter. I think it also makes fiscal sense to get a fifth-year option on some of these running backs, not just because it's a cost-controlled asset that can be leveraged from a franchise-tag perspective, but also because there's a clear parachute out after four years if the pick completely flames out. I don't envision that really happening with this running back class, but NFL teams are absolutely thinking about the financial part of things when it comes to this position right now.

29. San Francisco 49ers [TRADE] - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (6-5, 317)

49ers trade No. 43, No. 138 and fourth-round pick next year for Commanders No. 29

The Commanders probably stay pat if I'm being truthful, but general manager Adam Peters has ties to the 49ers of course, and the teams already executed the Deebo Samuel trade earlier this offseason. I'm of the opinion that Washington's postseason run last year was a bit flukey, and continuing to be patient and build the totality of the roster makes sense. I also have the 49ers overpaying a bit in this scenario because there's little incentive to trade out, and they have a glut of conditional picks over the next two drafts to play with.

Of all the trades projected, I don't really know if this one makes a lot sense, but I wanted to shoot my shot so to speak with San Francisco's usual draft aggressiveness. Simmons suffered a non-contact patella injury in October that required surgery, and the thought is the Ohio State tackle probably won't be available Week 1. That would hinder his draft value to a lot of teams, but I think the 49ers are uniquely poised to withstand such a loss, but also have a clear need at improving the tackle position over time. Jumping ahead of the Eagles and Chiefs, who are always candidates to draft offensive line, is part of the onus for this trade up, but it's also a relatively cheap price to pay to get a cornerstone tackle for at least four years.

30. Buffalo Bills - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (5-11, 194)

The Bills will have their pick of secondary help at this spot. Barron's positional versatility, and I think his eagerness as a tackler, really align with what I believe Sean McDermott values in his core defensive pieces.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (5-10, 202)

Let's run back the Clyde Edwards-Helaire debacle again, shall we? I could see the organization not wanting to draft a running back given the pretty immediate and consequential failures of CEH, but that move more so tells me Kansas City isn't afraid to buck conventional wisdom at the position, and that they recognize what a rushing attack could do to help Patrick Mahomes. Henderson is a much better pass blocker than he gets credit for and if he's used as a conventional receiving back he'd still be a fine pick here in my opinion. It's that the ceiling could be a 1.8 version of Jahmyr Gibbs that truly excites me, and at least for one year I love the pairing of Henderson and Isaiah Pacheco in terms of backfield platoons.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (6-1, 197)

The Eagles yet again capitalize on the board falling to them perfectly. I flirted with the idea of Philadelphia selecting the heir apparent to Dallas Goedert, but I don't think that move has to come at the end of the first round.

