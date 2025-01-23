Kyle Van Noy News: Logs 12.5 sacks in 11th NFL season

Van Noy finished the 2024 regular season with 41 tackles (25 solo), including 12.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

Van Noy signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Ravens in April of 2024 following a 2023 campaign in which he logged a career-high 9.0 sacks. He followed that up with an even better 2024 season, leading the Ravens with 12.5 sacks which was fourth-most in the NFL behind Trey Hendrickson (17.5), Myles Garrett (14.0) and Nik Bonitto (13.5). Despite the increased production, Van Noy was not named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, but he doesn't show any signs of slowing down heading into his 12th NFL season in 2025.