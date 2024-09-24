Kyle Van Noy: Sacks Prescott twice Sunday

Van Noy (orbital/groin) registered 2.0 sacks and one pass defended in the Ravens' 28-25 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Despite dealing with a fractured orbital bone and a separate groin injury, Van Noy was able to suit up for Sunday's contest and produced in a big way. He recorded 2.0 sacks for a second straight game, and his two takedowns on quarterback Dak Prescott resulted in a total loss of 14 yards. Van Noy's 4.0 sacks on the season leads the Ravens and is tied for third most in the NFL through the first three games of the regular season.