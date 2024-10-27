Kyler Murray News: Leads successful comeback

Murray completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Murray helped erase a nine-point deficit on the road to lift the Cardinals back to .500 on the season. The dual-threat quarterback had his worst rushing totals of 2024, but he offset that for fantasy managers by eclipsing 300 passing yards for the first time through eight games. Murray has been a strong fantasy option when healthy over the course of his career, and he looks as healthy as ever heading into next Sunday's home tilt against the Bears.