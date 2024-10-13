Lamar Jackson News: Efficient in Sunday's win

Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Commanders. He added 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The veteran quarterback dissected a weak Washington secondary, and Jackson found Mark Andrews for a 13-yard score just before halftime. Jackson has posted back-to-back games with more than 300 passing yards, and on the season the reigning MVP has put together a 10:2 TD:INT through six games while also chipping in two rushing touchdowns. He could be poised for big numbers again in a potential Week 7 barn burner against the Buccaneers.