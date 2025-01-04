Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: First QB to 4,000/800 mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jackson completed 16 of 32 pass attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 63 yards on nine carries in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns.

Jackson's first touchdown strike Saturday earned the signal-caller enough passing yards to become the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards in a single season. The superstar QB didn't post his gaudiest stat line in his historic performance, but he still threw for multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row. With first place in the AFC North locked up with a Week 18 win, Jackson and the Ravens will shift their focus to hosting either the Chargers or the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
