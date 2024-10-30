Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: Gets rest day Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Coach John Harbaugh noted that Jackson received a rest day Wednesday.

Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com previously noted that Jackson seemed to be dealing with a little discomfort with his groin/core area in the locker room this past Sunday, but the QB's absence from Wednesday's practice was evidently not injury-related. The Ravens' upcoming practice report will add further context to Jackson's Week 9 status by clarifying whether or not there's any sort of injury listed alongside the 'rest' or 'non-injury' designation.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
