Lamar Jackson News: Throws five TDs in Week 7 win

Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers. He added nine rushing attempts for 52 yards and lost a fumble.

The Ravens trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, but Jackson took over after that with touchdown passes of nine yards to Mark Andrews and 18 yards to Justice Hill in the second quarter, 49 yards to Rashod Bateman and four yads to Andrews in the third, and a 13-yarder to Derrick Henry for good measure to put the Ravens up 41-18 in the fourth. The score to Hill came one play after Jackson had an eight-yard rushing touchdown negated by a questionable holding penalty. This stellar performance gives Jackson a 15:2 TD:INT through the air, as well as 40-plus rushing yards in all seven games. The two-time NFL MVP will look to bolster his case for a third such award when the Ravens travel to Cleveland in Week 8.