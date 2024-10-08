Leonard Floyd News: Gets second sack of season Week 5

Floyd logged five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Floyd registered his second sack of the season Sunday as he got to Kyler Murray for a six-yard loss on the first play of the third quarter. Floyd played 36 snaps on defense in Week 5, and his snap count could increase slightly over the coming weeks after Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Through the first five games of the regular season, Floyd has recorded 15 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.