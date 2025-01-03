Leonard Floyd News: Ready to rock
Floyd (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Floyd appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the 49ers' regular-season finale after opening the week of practice with consecutive DNPs due to a shoulder injury. However, the veteran edge rusher upgrade to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. Floyd has yet to miss a game this season and is expected to start opposite Nick Bosa as part of San Francisco's top defensive end duo in Week 18.
