Leonard Williams headshot

Leonard Williams Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Williams (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Williams opened the week on the sidelines at practice for the second straight week as he continues to nurse a foot issue. On the bright side, the defensive lineman played 43 defensive snaps, logging four total tackles (two solo) in the team's Week 11 victory over the 49ers. He seems likely to play again Sunday versus the Cardinals, but his status at practice the rest of the week is worth monitoring.

Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
