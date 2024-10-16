Luke Schoonmaker News: No targets in Week 7 loss

Schoonmaker didn't draw a target while playing 21 of the Cowboys' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush dropped back 48 times and spread the ball around to seven different pass catchers in the blowout loss, but Schoonmaker didn't get a look even while top tight end Jake Ferguson (46 snaps) saw less playing time than usual. While filing in for an injured Ferguson in a Week 2 loss to the Saints, Schoonmaker recorded six catches for 43 yards, but he's been limited to two receptions for 13 yards on four targets over the subsequent four contests since Ferguson rejoined the lineup.