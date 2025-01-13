Luke Schoonmaker News: Takes step forward in second season
Schoonmaker caught 27 of 36 targets for 241 yards and a touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2024.
The second-year tight end took a step forward with his production, and over a three-game stretch in Weeks 11-13 during which Jake Ferguson was dealing with a concussion, Schoonmaker delivered a solid 14-144-1 line on 20 targets. The Michigan product will head into 2025 in the No. 2 spot on the Dallas depth chart, but if Ferguson deals with injuries once again, Schoonmaker has shown he's capable of handling the starting job.
