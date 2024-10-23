Mack Hollins News: Held catchless in Week 7

Hollins failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Hollins was held without a catch for just the second time all season, yet the veteran wideout led all Buffalo wide receivers in offensive snaps (41). The arrival of new acquisition Amari Cooper, who saw five targets while playing just 19 snaps, certainly contributed to Hollins' decreased usage in the passing game. Going forward, Hollins will likely continue to see his role decrease as the Buffalo's No. 4 wideout. The 31-year-old will be hard to trust for fantasy purposes when the Bills visit the Seahawks in Week 8.