Mack Hollins News: Hits pay dirt in win

Hollins caught one of his two targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Hollins played 46 of the Bills' 69 offensive snaps Monday, the most of any Buffalo wide receiver in the contest. The veteran's trip to the end zone was his second score of the season and saved what would've been a disaster of a day for fantasy purposes. With the Bills acquiring Amari Cooper from the Browns on Tuesday, Hollins will likely see a decrease in playing time once Cooper is up to speed. The 31-year-old Hollins will continue to be difficult to trust as the Bills host the Titans in Week 7.