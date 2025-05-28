Fantasy Football
Marcus Epps headshot

Marcus Epps Injury: Limited with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Epps (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's voluntary OTAs, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Epps tore his ACL in late September and missed the Raiders' final 14 games in 2024, so it's no surprise he's limited to begin voluntary OTAs. The 29-year-old inked a one-year deal with the Patriots in March after posting 85 total tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble over 20 games with the Raiders from 2023 to 2024. Once fully healthy, he's expected to compete for the team's top free safety role.

Marcus Epps
New England Patriots
