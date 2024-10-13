Mark Andrews News: Finds end zone Sunday

Andrews caught three of four targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Commanders.

The veteran tight end put together his most productive game of the season, highlighted by a 13-yard TD grab just before halftime -- Andrews' first touchdown of the year. He still has yet to see more than five targets in a game, and his role as a pass-catcher will likely take a back seat to his blocking assignments as long as Baltimore continues to make Derrick Henry the focal point of the offense. Andrews could still be able to carve out decent numbers again in Week 7 against the Buccaneers.