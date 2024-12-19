Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Dealing with chest issue

Valdes-Scantling was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to a chest injury.

As the Saints open Week 16 prep, Valdes-Scantling was among a handful of skill-position players to sit out drills, including QB Derek Carr (left hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin) and WR Bub Means (ankle, IR). Kamara is unlikely to play Monday at Green Bay, while coach Darren Rizzi said Thursday that Spencer Rattler will start if Carr isn't able to, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. With a health concern now in tow, too, Valdes-Scantling's status now will be monitored to see if he also may be in danger of missing Week 16 action.