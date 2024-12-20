Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Not practicing

Valdes-Scantling (chest) isn't practicing Friday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Back-to-back absences hint at legitimate concern regarding his availability against the Packers on Monday. The short-handed Saints also have been practicing without QB Derek Carr (hand), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) and WR Bub Means (ankle), potentially leaving the offensive burden on unproven players like QB Spencer Rattler, RB Kendre Miller and WR Kevin Austin. Their healthy wide receivers besides Austin are Dante Pettis, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton.