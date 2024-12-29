Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Sustains injury during Week 17 loss

Valdes-Scantling (back) did not catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 25-10 defeat versus the Raiders.

Valdes-Scantling was held without a catch for the first time since joining the Saints back in October. The 30-year-old also sustained a back injury after taking a hard hit late in the fourth quarter. New Orleans coach Darren Rizzi said postgame that this hit aggravated a pre-existing chest injury that had kept Valdes-Scantling out of practice recentley, according to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. While it's unclear exactly how this back issue is connected to his previous chest injury, it's likely that Valdes-Scantling could be in jeopardy of missing next week's regular-season finale versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, Nov. 5, which would leave an already injury-riddled Saints squad even more shorthanded.