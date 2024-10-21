Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Finds new home

The Saints signed Valdes-Scantling on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of losing Rashid Shaheed for the season due to a torn meniscus last week, the Saints were in the market for help at wide receiver, both in the short and long term. Currently, top option Chris Olave remains in the concussion protocol, so Mason Tipton, Bub Means and Cedrick Wilson are the others aside from Valdes-Scantling at the position on the active roster. Prior to getting cut by the Bills last Tuesday, Valdes-Scantling had hauled in two of nine targets for 26 yards in six appearances this season.