Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Held catchless in loss

Valdes-Scantling failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Valdes-Scantling continued to play a limited role in Buffalo's offense in Week 4. The veteran wideout played 25 of the Bills' 59 offensive snaps, behind Keon Coleman (43), Mack Hollins (36) and Khalil Shakir (35). His one target was the lowest of any Buffalo wide receiver in the contest. Going forward, Valdes-Scantling won't hold much fantasy value barring injuries to the other members of the receiving corps. The Bills are set to visit the Texans in Week 5.