Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Moving on from Buffalo

The Bills released Valdes-Scantling on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Valdes-Scantling's release frees up a spot on the 53-man roster for the newly acquired Amari Cooper, but the Bills won't clear any cap space with the move, as Valdes-Scantling signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.25 million deal in the offseason. He suited up in each of the Bills' first six games of the season but failed to make much of an imprint in the box score, logging just two catches for 26 yards on nine targets while playing 127 snaps.