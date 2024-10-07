Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Undergoes imaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Kneeland (knee) is waiting for MRI results Monday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Steelers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Kneeland was carted to the locker room in the first quarter after suffering the injury and was unable to return. With Dallas around down DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and possibly Micah Parsons (ankle) for Week 6, any missed time for the Western Michigan product could be a significant blow to the Cowboys' defensive front.

