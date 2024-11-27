Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Unlikely to play against Giants

Kneeland (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kneeland returned from a five-game absence due to a knee injury this past Sunday against the Commanders, and he finished the contest without recording a tackle across 17 defensive snaps. However, he was unable to participate in any walkthroughs or practices this week, and it's unlikely that he'll play in Thursday's NFC East clash. If Kneeland is inactive, Tyrus Wheat and Carl Lawson would serve as the Cowboys' rotational defensive ends behind starters Micah Parsons and Chauncey Golston.