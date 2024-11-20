Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Kneeland (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Kneeland suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus in early October and had a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline. With six weeks now passed, the Western Michigan product appears to be on the verge of returning. He will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed back on the active roster; however, he could return as soon as Sunday against the Commanders, if he's healthy enough to do so.

Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys
