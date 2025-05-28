Fantasy Football
Marte Mapu News: Practices in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Mapu (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Mapu sustained a neck injury in the Patriots' 2024 season finale, but it now appears he's fully recovered. The Sacramento State product played a career-high 466 defensive snaps across 10 games in 2024, tallying 46 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, six passes defended, with one interception, and three forced fumbles. He's expected to compete for a depth role in the Patriots' secondary throughout the summer.

Marte Mapu
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
