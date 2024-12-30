Marte Mapu News: Seven tackles against Bolts

Mapu finished Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers with seven tackles (six solo).

Mapu got the start at free safety Saturday due to the absence of Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and the former finished fifth on the Patriots in tackling. Mapu has logged seven combined tackles in back-to-back games, and on the season he's accumulated 44 tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, six pass defenses (including one interception) and three forced fumbles across nine regular-season games. Mapu could start in the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Bills next Sunday if Peppers is unable to play.