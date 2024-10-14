Fantasy Football
Marvin Harrison Injury: Concussion confirmed by Gannon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Monday that Harrison suffered a concussion during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Green Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Harrison was a bit wobbly after enduring a big hit on an incompletion in the middle of the second quarter of Sunday's game and eventually was ruled out after getting a concussion check. The Cardinals don't play again until next Monday versus the Chargers, so he'll be afforded a bit more time than normal to make his way through the protocol for head injuries. Thursday's practice report thus will be telling as to where he stands in his recovery, but he ultimately will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up for game action.

