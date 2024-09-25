Marvin Harrison Injury: Dealing with quad issue

Harrison practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After a slow start to his NFL career, Harrison has taken off the last two games, accruing nine catches (on 19 targets) for 194 yards and three touchdowns. With his inclusion on the Cardinals' first practice report of Week 4 prep, the team may merely be managing his reps to ensure he's good to go Sunday against the Commanders. Ultimately, though, how Harrison is listed Thursday and Friday could be telling for his availability for that contest.