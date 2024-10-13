Marvin Harrison Injury: Done for day due to concussion

Harrison was evaluated for a head injury in Sunday's Week 6 game against Green Bay, and he's since been ruled out from returning.

Harrison took a hard hit on an incomplete pass thrown his way in the second quarter and staggered back to the ground following the play. He was subsequently evaluated for a concussion before being ruled out in the third quarter. Harrison didn't catch either of his two targets in the contest, and Michael Wilson will move into the No. 1 receiver role for the Cardinals with the rookie done for the day.