Marvin Harrison Injury: No concern about quad

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that there's no concern about Harrison's quadriceps injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It sounds like Harrison will be fine for Sunday's game against the Commanders, following limited practice participation Wednesday and Thursday. He drew 19 targets and scored three touchdowns over the past two weeks, with repeated deep shots from Kyler Murray putting Harrison third in the league for air yards (368) this season. The rookie's 16.7 aDOT is fifth deepest in the league among players with double-digit targets, and it's No. 1 among the 32 players that have 20-plus targets.