Marvin Harrison Injury: Stays limited in practice

Harrison (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison maintained his activity level from one day prior, but he also appeared to be running and cutting as he normally would during Thursday's session, per Howard Balzer of USA Today. The rookie fourth overall pick may need to get back to full participation Friday in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.